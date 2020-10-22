Search
Haemonetics Corporation (HAE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Melissa Arnold

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) went up by 12.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.75. The company’s stock price has collected 13.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/20 that Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results: November 4, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE :HAE) Right Now?

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAE is at 0.59.

HAE currently public float of 50.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAE was 506.55K shares.

HAE’s Market Performance

HAE stocks went up by 13.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.34% and a quarterly performance of 15.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.57% for Haemonetics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.86% for HAE stocks with a simple moving average of 7.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAE

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HAE, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

HAE Trading at 19.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +26.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAE rose by +13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.53. In addition, Haemonetics Corporation saw -7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAE starting from Llorens Josep, who sale 101 shares at the price of $88.71 back on Sep 08. After this action, Llorens Josep now owns 4,254 shares of Haemonetics Corporation, valued at $8,960 using the latest closing price.

ABERNATHY ROBERT E, the Director of Haemonetics Corporation, purchase 4,000 shares at $80.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that ABERNATHY ROBERT E is holding 12,048 shares at $323,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAE

Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 7.50 for asset returns.

