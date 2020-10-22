Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)?

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.42. The company’s stock price has collected 5.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that SilverSun Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SSNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSNT is at 1.32.

SSNT currently public float of 1.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSNT was 745.32K shares.

SSNT’s Market Performance

SSNT stocks went up by 5.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.31% and a quarterly performance of 16.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.02% for SilverSun Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.93% for SSNT stocks with a simple moving average of 15.32% for the last 200 days.

SSNT Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.94%, as shares surge +32.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNT rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, SilverSun Technologies Inc. saw -21.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNT starting from ROTH JEFFREY D, who sale 6,897 shares at the price of $2.65 back on Sep 30. After this action, ROTH JEFFREY D now owns 485,082 shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc., valued at $18,277 using the latest closing price.

ROTH JEFFREY D, the 10% Owner of SilverSun Technologies Inc., sale 7,762 shares at $2.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that ROTH JEFFREY D is holding 491,979 shares at $20,597 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.34 for the present operating margin

+36.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverSun Technologies Inc. stands at -3.81. The total capital return value is set at -19.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.57. Equity return is now at value 67.40, with 34.20 for asset returns.

Based on SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT), the company’s capital structure generated 25.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.07. Total debt to assets is 11.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.63 and the total asset turnover is 2.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.