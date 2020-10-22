Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC)?

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) went down by -2.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Flagstar Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $222 million, or $3.88 Per Diluted Share

Is It Worth Investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE :FBC) Right Now?

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBC is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.50, which is $6.32 above the current price. FBC currently public float of 55.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBC was 557.92K shares.

FBC’s Market Performance

FBC stocks went up by 0.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.99% and a quarterly performance of 8.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for Flagstar Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.64% for FBC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBC

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBC reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for FBC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 26th, 2020.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Neutral” to FBC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 25th of the previous year.

FBC Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +13.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBC rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.19. In addition, Flagstar Bancorp Inc. saw -16.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBC starting from Ciroli James, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $30.41 back on Aug 17. After this action, Ciroli James now owns 36,351 shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc., valued at $60,813 using the latest closing price.

MATLIN DAVID J, the Director of Flagstar Bancorp Inc., sale 6,900,000 shares at $30.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that MATLIN DAVID J is holding 13,700,352 shares at $207,345,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBC

Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.