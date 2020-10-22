Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)?

by Ethane Eddington

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) went down by -4.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $290.23. The company’s stock price has collected -8.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/14/20 that 4 Software Stocks to Buy, 4 to Skip, 2 to Sell

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ :DOCU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for DocuSign Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $255.73, which is $31.52 above the current price. DOCU currently public float of 181.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOCU was 5.64M shares.

DOCU’s Market Performance

DOCU stocks went down by -8.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.82% and a quarterly performance of 9.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 245.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for DocuSign Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.30% for DOCU stocks with a simple moving average of 49.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $290 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCU reach a price target of $260. The rating they have provided for DOCU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 05th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to DOCU, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on September 04th of the current year.

DOCU Trading at 1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +3.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU fell by -8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +189.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.59. In addition, DocuSign Inc. saw 194.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from OLRICH SCOTT V., who sale 5,800 shares at the price of $224.41 back on Oct 07. After this action, OLRICH SCOTT V. now owns 260,754 shares of DocuSign Inc., valued at $1,301,579 using the latest closing price.

Salem Enrique T, the Director of DocuSign Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $214.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Salem Enrique T is holding 151,093 shares at $3,215,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Equity return is now at value -38.60, with -10.80 for asset returns.

