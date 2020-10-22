Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s stock price has collected -0.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/16/20 that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $314 million and EPS of $0.68 Underlying Net Income of $338 million and EPS of $0.73

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :CFG) Right Now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFG is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.03, which is $3.33 above the current price. CFG currently public float of 424.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFG was 5.30M shares.

CFG’s Market Performance

CFG stocks went down by -0.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.40% and a quarterly performance of 5.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for Citizens Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.70% for CFG stocks with a simple moving average of 3.20% for the last 200 days.

CFG Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.75. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc. saw -32.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFG starting from HANKOWSKY WILLIAM P, who purchase 165 shares at the price of $21.25 back on May 07. After this action, HANKOWSKY WILLIAM P now owns 51,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc., valued at $3,506 using the latest closing price.

KOCH CHARLES JOHN, the Director of Citizens Financial Group Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $19.76 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that KOCH CHARLES JOHN is holding 93,924 shares at $98,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at +22.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.15. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), the company’s capital structure generated 68.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.81. Total debt to assets is 9.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.