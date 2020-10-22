Search
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Nicola Day

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $384.87. The company’s stock price has collected -0.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 14 hours ago that Walmart Stock Has More Than One Way to Keep Winning

Is It Worth Investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ :COST) Right Now?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COST is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $372.48, which is -$9.75 below the current price. COST currently public float of 440.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COST was 2.18M shares.

COST’s Market Performance

COST stocks went down by -0.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.69% and a quarterly performance of 15.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.69% for Costco Wholesale Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.99% for COST stocks with a simple moving average of 18.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $435 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COST reach a price target of $400. The rating they have provided for COST stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to COST, setting the target price at $390 in the report published on September 25th of the current year.

COST Trading at 7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $364.98. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corporation saw 28.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from DENMAN KENNETH D, who sale 300 shares at the price of $355.69 back on Sep 30. After this action, DENMAN KENNETH D now owns 4,433 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation, valued at $106,706 using the latest closing price.

PORTERA JOSEPH P, the Executive VP of Costco Wholesale Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $348.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that PORTERA JOSEPH P is holding 5,826 shares at $2,088,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Quick Links