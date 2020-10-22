Search
Buy or Sell Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Melissa Arnold

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.49. The company’s stock price has collected -0.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Digital Realty’s MarketplaceLIVE 2020 to Focus on ‘Defying Gravity’

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :DLR) Right Now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DLR is at 0.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $165.45, which is $8.72 above the current price. DLR currently public float of 267.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLR was 1.41M shares.

DLR’s Market Performance

DLR stocks went down by -0.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.99% and a quarterly performance of 6.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for Digital Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.20% for DLR stocks with a simple moving average of 9.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DLR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DLR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $167 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLR reach a price target of $174, previously predicting the price at $133. The rating they have provided for DLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2020.

TD Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to DLR, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

DLR Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.31. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc. saw 29.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Power Andrew, who sale 15,500 shares at the price of $155.00 back on Oct 08. After this action, Power Andrew now owns 0 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc., valued at $2,402,500 using the latest closing price.

Fiedelman Cindy, the CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER of Digital Realty Trust Inc., sale 1,024 shares at $148.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Fiedelman Cindy is holding 0 shares at $151,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +7.74 for the present operating margin
  • +26.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at +18.20. The total capital return value is set at 1.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.80. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 111.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.67. Total debt to assets is 47.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

