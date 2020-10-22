Search
Buy or Sell Asana Inc. (ASAN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Melissa Arnold

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.96. The company’s stock price has collected 3.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that Datto Stock Jumps 20% in Market Debut Before Falling Back

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc. (NYSE :ASAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Asana Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is -$5.19 below the current price. ASAN currently public float of 71.76M. Today, the average trading volume of ASAN was 5.71M shares.

ASAN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.34% for ASAN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $19 based on the research report published on October 09th of the current year 2020.

ASAN Trading at -4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.26% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN rose by +3.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Asana Inc. saw -16.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from LACEY ELEANOR B, who sale 1,602 shares at the price of $26.49 back on Oct 07. After this action, LACEY ELEANOR B now owns 87,000 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $42,437 using the latest closing price.

LACEY ELEANOR B, the GC, Corporate Secretary of Asana Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $26.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that LACEY ELEANOR B is holding 87,000 shares at $130,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -83.89 for the present operating margin
  • +86.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc. stands at -83.16. The total capital return value is set at -59.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.10.

Based on Asana Inc. (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 213.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.14.

The receivables turnover for the company is 15.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Quick Links