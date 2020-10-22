Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Melissa Arnold

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.72. The company’s stock price has collected 0.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/20 that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Report Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results on October 27, 2020

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ :BGFV) Right Now?

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BGFV is at 2.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. BGFV currently public float of 18.80M and currently shorts hold a 27.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BGFV was 1.82M shares.

BGFV’s Market Performance

BGFV stocks went up by 0.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.53% and a quarterly performance of 105.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 241.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.56% for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.25% for BGFV stocks with a simple moving average of 132.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGFV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGFV stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BGFV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BGFV in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $15 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGFV reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for BGFV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2017.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to BGFV, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

BGFV Trading at 21.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares surge +34.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGFV rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +163.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.81. In addition, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation saw 175.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGFV starting from FRALEY JEFFREY L, who sale 4,062 shares at the price of $6.32 back on Aug 24. After this action, FRALEY JEFFREY L now owns 10,275 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, valued at $25,672 using the latest closing price.

Starr Shane O, the Senior VP, Operations of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, sale 4,062 shares at $7.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Starr Shane O is holding 11,497 shares at $32,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGFV

Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleThe Chart for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals
Next articleBuy or Sell Centene Corporation (CNC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Related Articles

Companies

Why Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.00. The company’s stock...
Business

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.79....
Trending

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Why Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.79....
View Post
Trending

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Buy or Sell PPL Corporation (PPL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Denise Gardner - 0
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $589.07. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Ideanomics (IDEX) Stock Gains After New Investment Announcement

Irfan Tahir - 0
The company has acquired a 15% stake in Solectrac and schedules the Q3 earnings call on Nov. 9, 2020. Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) recently announced that...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Owens Corning (OC)?

Nicola Day - 0
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.79....
Read more
Business

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.85. The...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $272.20. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) went up by 0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Can Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) went down by -0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.78. The...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Why Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell PPL Corporation (PPL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) went down by -4.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Denise Gardner - 0
Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) went down by -4.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.05. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links