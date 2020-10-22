Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Denise Gardner

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) went up by 10.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.87. The company’s stock price has collected 40.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Aemetis, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ :AMTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMTX is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aemetis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is -$0.45 below the current price. AMTX currently public float of 18.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMTX was 2.42M shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

AMTX stocks went up by 40.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.30% and a quarterly performance of 503.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 392.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.42% for Aemetis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.43% for AMTX stocks with a simple moving average of 283.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2016.

AMTX Trading at 77.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.69%, as shares surge +78.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX rose by +40.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +481.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw 496.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -2.44 for the present operating margin
  • +6.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc. stands at -17.68. The total capital return value is set at -7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.50. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with -21.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 128.99 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Previous articleIs Teligent Inc. (TLGT) a Keeper?
Next articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CIT Group Inc. (CIT)?

Related Articles

Companies

Why Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.00. The company’s stock...
Business

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.79....
Trending

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Why Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.79....
View Post
Trending

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Buy or Sell PPL Corporation (PPL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Denise Gardner - 0
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $589.07. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Ideanomics (IDEX) Stock Gains After New Investment Announcement

Irfan Tahir - 0
The company has acquired a 15% stake in Solectrac and schedules the Q3 earnings call on Nov. 9, 2020. Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) recently announced that...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Owens Corning (OC)?

Nicola Day - 0
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.79....
Read more
Business

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.85. The...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $272.20. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) went up by 0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Can Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) went down by -0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.78. The...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Why Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell PPL Corporation (PPL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) went down by -4.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Denise Gardner - 0
Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) went down by -4.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.05. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links