A Lesson to Learn: The Mosaic Company (MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s stock price has collected -2.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/17/20 that Value stocks are poised to crush growth stocks after the presidential election

Is It Worth Investing in The Mosaic Company (NYSE :MOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOS is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for The Mosaic Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.65, which is $2.59 above the current price. MOS currently public float of 343.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOS was 4.54M shares.

MOS’s Market Performance

MOS stocks went down by -2.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.76% and a quarterly performance of 39.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for The Mosaic Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.01% for MOS stocks with a simple moving average of 23.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20.50 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MOS, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

MOS Trading at 2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.94. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw -12.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOS starting from Isaacson Mark J., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $9.67 back on Mar 17. After this action, Isaacson Mark J. now owns 22,062 shares of The Mosaic Company, valued at $9,665 using the latest closing price.

Bernardes Oscar, the Director of The Mosaic Company, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Bernardes Oscar is holding 5,000 shares at $49,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -5.80 for asset returns.