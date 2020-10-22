A Lesson to Learn: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.56. The company’s stock price has collected -1.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE :DHY) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of DHY was 1.81M shares.

DHY’s Market Performance

DHY stocks went down by -1.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.75% and a quarterly performance of 4.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.69% for DHY stocks with a simple moving average of 1.42% for the last 200 days.

DHY Trading at -0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHY fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. saw -15.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.