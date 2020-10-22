A Lesson to Learn: Creatd Inc. (CRTD)

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.41. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Creatd Names Laurie Weisberg As Chief Operating Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ :CRTD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRTD is at -0.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Creatd Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CRTD currently public float of 2.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRTD was 18.28K shares.

CRTD’s Market Performance

CRTD stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.33% and a quarterly performance of -81.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.65% for Creatd Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.21% for CRTD stocks with a simple moving average of -70.70% for the last 200 days.

CRTD Trading at -49.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.36%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTD remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Creatd Inc. saw -76.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTD starting from Patterson Mark Richard, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $2.43 back on Aug 11. After this action, Patterson Mark Richard now owns 12,500 shares of Creatd Inc., valued at $19,432 using the latest closing price.

Patterson Mark Richard, the Director of Creatd Inc., purchase 2,600 shares at $2.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Patterson Mark Richard is holding 4,500 shares at $7,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1593.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Creatd Inc. stands at -1773.79. Equity return is now at value 125.20, with -427.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 92.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.