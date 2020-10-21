Search
Why Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Melissa Arnold

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) went up by 23.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s stock price has collected 4.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/20 that Marathon Patent Group Appoints Former Las Vegas Monorail Executive Simeon Salzman as its Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ :MARA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MARA is at 2.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Marathon Patent Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.00. MARA currently public float of 31.14M and currently shorts hold a 13.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MARA was 17.98M shares.

MARA’s Market Performance

MARA stocks went up by 4.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.16% and a quarterly performance of 134.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.09% for Marathon Patent Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.34% for MARA stocks with a simple moving average of 129.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $8 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MARA reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for MARA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 12th, 2015.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to MARA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

MARA Trading at 28.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.71%, as shares surge +76.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA rose by +28.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +166.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Marathon Patent Group Inc. saw 179.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from OKAMOTO MERRICK D, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Nov 22. After this action, OKAMOTO MERRICK D now owns 53,875 shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc., valued at $24,735 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -319.88 for the present operating margin
  • -233.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Patent Group Inc. stands at -296.74. The total capital return value is set at -86.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.49. Equity return is now at value -102.70, with -66.80 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA), the company’s capital structure generated 33.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.87. Total debt to assets is 18.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Quick Links