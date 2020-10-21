Why Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) went up by 0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.29. The company’s stock price has collected 0.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.(R) Announces Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ :CFFN) Right Now?

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFFN is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $0.71 above the current price. CFFN currently public float of 130.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFFN was 1.43M shares.

CFFN’s Market Performance

CFFN stocks went up by 0.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.72% and a quarterly performance of 13.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for Capitol Federal Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.60% for CFFN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFFN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CFFN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFFN in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $15 based on the research report published on April 09th of the current year 2020.

Stifel Nicolaus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFFN reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for CFFN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2012.

Stifel Nicolaus gave a rating of “Buy” to CFFN, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

CFFN Trading at 14.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +26.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFFN rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.42. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. saw -17.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFFN starting from Cole Michel Philipp, who purchase 7,040 shares at the price of $9.95 back on Aug 06. After this action, Cole Michel Philipp now owns 19,411 shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc., valued at $70,019 using the latest closing price.

Haag Natalie G., the Executive Vice President of Capitol Federal Financial Inc., purchase 336 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Haag Natalie G. is holding 63,875 shares at $3,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. stands at +26.76. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN), the company’s capital structure generated 167.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.63. Total debt to assets is 23.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.