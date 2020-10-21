We Analyzed the Future Direction of V.F. Corporation (VFC), Here is What We Found

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.25. The company’s stock price has collected -5.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/16/20 that VF Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in V.F. Corporation (NYSE :VFC) Right Now?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 216.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VFC is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for V.F. Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.35, which is -$0.12 below the current price. VFC currently public float of 360.81M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VFC was 2.15M shares.

VFC’s Market Performance

VFC stocks went down by -5.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.36% and a quarterly performance of 21.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for V.F. Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.70% for VFC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VFC reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for VFC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to VFC, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on October 09th of the current year.

VFC Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.78. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -27.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN, who sale 9,501 shares at the price of $67.08 back on Sep 02. After this action, MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN now owns 17,771 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $637,280 using the latest closing price.

Carucci Richard, the Director of V.F. Corporation, purchase 3,500 shares at $60.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Carucci Richard is holding 69,774 shares at $211,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 5.90 for asset returns.