We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), Here is What We Found

by Melissa Arnold

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.28. The company’s stock price has collected -1.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that Cisco Accelerates Secure Cloud Adoption with Launch of New WAN Edge Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CSCO) Right Now?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSCO is at 0.82.

CSCO currently public float of 4.23B and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSCO was 22.79M shares.

CSCO’s Market Performance

CSCO stocks went down by -1.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.41% and a quarterly performance of -16.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for Cisco Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.03% for CSCO stocks with a simple moving average of -9.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CSCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSCO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $43 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSCO reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for CSCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to CSCO, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on September 18th of the current year.

CSCO Trading at -4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.21. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw -18.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Tan Irving, who sale 3,551 shares at the price of $40.68 back on Sep 15. After this action, Tan Irving now owns 118,360 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $144,445 using the latest closing price.

CHANDLER MARK D, the EVP, LglSrvs & GenCnsl of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 346 shares at $40.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that CHANDLER MARK D is holding 152,650 shares at $13,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +28.60 for the present operating margin
  • +63.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems Inc. stands at +22.75. The total capital return value is set at 25.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.84. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 41.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.13. Total debt to assets is 16.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

