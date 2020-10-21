We Analyzed the Future Direction of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), Here is What We Found

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.83. The company’s stock price has collected -7.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that Abercrombie & Fitch Launches New Miniseries Focused on Mental Health, Hosted by World Champion Soccer Player Megan Rapinoe

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE :ANF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANF is at 1.62.

ANF currently public float of 61.00M and currently shorts hold a 15.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANF was 2.54M shares.

ANF’s Market Performance

ANF stocks went down by -7.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.52% and a quarterly performance of 51.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.32% for ANF stocks with a simple moving average of 20.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $19 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANF reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for ANF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 05th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ANF, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

ANF Trading at 10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF fell by -7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.44. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw -12.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Horowitz Fran, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $10.46 back on Mar 13. After this action, Horowitz Fran now owns 299,371 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $156,900 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON KERRII B, the Director of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., purchase 2,000 shares at $10.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that ANDERSON KERRII B is holding 14,548 shares at $20,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.47 for the present operating margin

+54.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at +1.09. The total capital return value is set at 5.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.94. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 166.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.54. Total debt to assets is 49.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.