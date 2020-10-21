Wall Street Pummels NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) After Recent Earnings Report

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) went up by 9.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock price has collected -5.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that NETSOL’s NFS Ascent(R) Retail Platform Goes Live in China for Major Global Auto Captive

Is It Worth Investing in NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :NTWK) Right Now?

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTWK is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NetSol Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. NTWK currently public float of 9.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTWK was 37.98K shares.

NTWK’s Market Performance

NTWK stocks went down by -5.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.04% and a quarterly performance of -6.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.03% for NetSol Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.48% for NTWK stocks with a simple moving average of 3.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTWK stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NTWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTWK in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2013.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTWK reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for NTWK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 19th, 2013.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to NTWK, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

NTWK Trading at 6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTWK rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, NetSol Technologies Inc. saw -28.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTWK starting from GHAURI NAJEEB, who purchase 17,264 shares at the price of $2.91 back on Jul 20. After this action, GHAURI NAJEEB now owns 771,583 shares of NetSol Technologies Inc., valued at $50,290 using the latest closing price.

GHAURI NAJEEB, the CEO of NetSol Technologies Inc., purchase 11,462 shares at $2.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that GHAURI NAJEEB is holding 754,319 shares at $31,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.90 for the present operating margin

+46.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetSol Technologies Inc. stands at +1.66. The total capital return value is set at 1.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK), the company’s capital structure generated 22.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.21. Total debt to assets is 14.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.