Wall Street Pummels iRobot Corporation (IRBT) After Recent Earnings Report

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) went up by 5.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.82. The company’s stock price has collected 6.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that iRobot Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ :IRBT) Right Now?

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRBT is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for iRobot Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.40, which is -$14.0 below the current price. IRBT currently public float of 27.25M and currently shorts hold a 38.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRBT was 664.94K shares.

IRBT’s Market Performance

IRBT stocks went up by 6.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.22% and a quarterly performance of 20.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for iRobot Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.98% for IRBT stocks with a simple moving average of 46.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRBT

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to IRBT, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

IRBT Trading at 22.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +25.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRBT rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.74. In addition, iRobot Corporation saw 89.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRBT starting from Saeger Timothy, who sale 2,221 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Oct 09. After this action, Saeger Timothy now owns 21,897 shares of iRobot Corporation, valued at $199,890 using the latest closing price.

Angle Colin M, the Chief Executive Officer of iRobot Corporation, sale 33,520 shares at $89.66 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Angle Colin M is holding 353,711 shares at $3,005,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+44.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for iRobot Corporation stands at +7.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.73. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on iRobot Corporation (IRBT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.65. Total debt to assets is 6.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.