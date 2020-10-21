Wall Street Pummels Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) After Recent Earnings Report

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock price has collected -3.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

Is It Worth Investing in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE :CDE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDE is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Coeur Mining Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.36, which is $1.55 above the current price. CDE currently public float of 240.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDE was 5.71M shares.

CDE’s Market Performance

CDE stocks went down by -3.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.93% and a quarterly performance of 1.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.05% for Coeur Mining Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.30% for CDE stocks with a simple moving average of 33.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDE reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for CDE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 31st, 2020.

CDE Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.64. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc. saw -2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from Smith Terrence F., who sale 51,219 shares at the price of $8.24 back on Sep 15. After this action, Smith Terrence F. now owns 148,130 shares of Coeur Mining Inc., valued at $421,967 using the latest closing price.

MELLOR ROBERT E, the Chairman (non-executive) of Coeur Mining Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $8.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that MELLOR ROBERT E is holding 172,289 shares at $8,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.26 for the present operating margin

-7.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining Inc. stands at -48.78. The total capital return value is set at -8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.61. Equity return is now at value -41.00, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Based on Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), the company’s capital structure generated 52.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.37. Total debt to assets is 25.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.