The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Just Got Our Attention

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.51. The company’s stock price has collected -11.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/05/20 that The RealReal and Gucci partner for online consignment shop

Is It Worth Investing in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ :REAL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for The RealReal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.64, which is $3.54 above the current price. REAL currently public float of 72.75M and currently shorts hold a 14.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REAL was 1.61M shares.

REAL’s Market Performance

REAL stocks went down by -11.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.13% and a quarterly performance of -1.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for The RealReal Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.97% for REAL stocks with a simple moving average of 3.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $18 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REAL reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for REAL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2020.

REAL Trading at -11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares sank -14.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL fell by -11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.19. In addition, The RealReal Inc. saw -25.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Wainwright Julie, who sale 135,000 shares at the price of $15.68 back on Oct 08. After this action, Wainwright Julie now owns 4,022,806 shares of The RealReal Inc., valued at $2,116,800 using the latest closing price.

Gustke Matt, the Chief Financial Officer of The RealReal Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $15.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Gustke Matt is holding 186,703 shares at $156,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.95 for the present operating margin

+63.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for The RealReal Inc. stands at -30.42. The total capital return value is set at -51.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.09. Equity return is now at value -40.20, with -24.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 41.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.