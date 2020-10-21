The Macerich Company (MAC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.18. The company’s stock price has collected -1.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/20 that All 47 Macerich Retail Properties Now Fully Reopened, As Final 3 In LA County Set To Reopen

Is It Worth Investing in The Macerich Company (NYSE :MAC) Right Now?

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAC is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for The Macerich Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.47, which is $3.12 above the current price. MAC currently public float of 113.54M and currently shorts hold a 68.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAC was 4.55M shares.

MAC’s Market Performance

MAC stocks went down by -1.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.08% and a quarterly performance of -12.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for The Macerich Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.60% for MAC stocks with a simple moving average of -35.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6.50 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAC reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for MAC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

MAC Trading at -5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.21. In addition, The Macerich Company saw -71.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAC starting from COPPOLA EDWARD C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.53 back on Mar 31. After this action, COPPOLA EDWARD C now owns 28,000 shares of The Macerich Company, valued at $27,670 using the latest closing price.

COPPOLA EDWARD C, the President of The Macerich Company, purchase 25,000 shares at $5.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that COPPOLA EDWARD C is holding 385,174 shares at $139,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+24.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Macerich Company stands at +11.67. The total capital return value is set at 0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.43. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Macerich Company (MAC), the company’s capital structure generated 212.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.02. Total debt to assets is 63.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.