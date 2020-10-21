Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) went up by 4.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $317.84. The company’s stock price has collected 4.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 20 hours ago that RingCentral Announces Fully Integrated High-Volume SMS Services for Rapid Business Communications

Is It Worth Investing in RingCentral Inc. (NYSE :RNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RNG is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for RingCentral Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $342.68, which is $47.94 above the current price. RNG currently public float of 77.24M and currently shorts hold a 7.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNG was 1.01M shares.

RNG’s Market Performance

RNG stocks went up by 4.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.22% and a quarterly performance of 4.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for RingCentral Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.64% for RNG stocks with a simple moving average of 18.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNG stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for RNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNG in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $350 based on the research report published on October 09th of the current year 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to RNG, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on June 01st of the current year.

RNG Trading at 6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.68. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw 74.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Shah Praful, who sale 6,129 shares at the price of $280.29 back on Oct 16. After this action, Shah Praful now owns 185,172 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $1,717,887 using the latest closing price.

Shah Praful, the Chief Strategy Officer of RingCentral Inc., sale 6,130 shares at $273.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that Shah Praful is holding 185,676 shares at $1,674,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+74.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for RingCentral Inc. stands at -5.94. The total capital return value is set at -3.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.81. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on RingCentral Inc. (RNG), the company’s capital structure generated 57.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.56. Total debt to assets is 29.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.