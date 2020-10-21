Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV)

by Nicola Day

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) went up by 5.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.97. The company’s stock price has collected 0.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/03/20 that Big Gains in Black-Owned Firms From Juneteenth Bets Prove Fleeting

Is It Worth Investing in Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :CARV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CARV is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Carver Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $300.00. CARV currently public float of 0.49M and currently shorts hold a 25.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CARV was 957.11K shares.

CARV’s Market Performance

CARV stocks went up by 0.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.23% and a quarterly performance of 3.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 102.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.64% for Carver Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.86% for CARV stocks with a simple moving average of 74.35% for the last 200 days.

CARV Trading at 11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +24.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARV rose by +8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +192.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.65. In addition, Carver Bancorp Inc. saw 175.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARV starting from Torres Isaac, who sale 1,100 shares at the price of $6.41 back on Sep 10. After this action, Torres Isaac now owns 10,900 shares of Carver Bancorp Inc., valued at $7,051 using the latest closing price.

Pugh Michael T., the President & CEO of Carver Bancorp Inc., sale 100 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Pugh Michael T. is holding 20,000 shares at $600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -21.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Carver Bancorp Inc. stands at -21.38. The total capital return value is set at -7.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.84. Equity return is now at value -118.90, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV), the company’s capital structure generated 64.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.35. Total debt to assets is 5.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 766.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

