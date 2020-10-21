Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for GameStop Corp. (GME)

by Nicola Day

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) went down by -0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s stock price has collected 16.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/20 that GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Is It Worth Investing in GameStop Corp. (NYSE :GME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GME is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for GameStop Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.96, which is -$6.9 below the current price. GME currently public float of 48.60M. Today, the average trading volume of GME was 10.52M shares.

GME’s Market Performance

GME stocks went up by 16.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.40% and a quarterly performance of 237.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 133.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.07% for GameStop Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.00% for GME stocks with a simple moving average of 160.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GME stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GME by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GME in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GME reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GME stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GME, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

GME Trading at 70.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares surge +31.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +220.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GME rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.16. In addition, GameStop Corp. saw 127.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GME starting from Sherman George E Jr, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Apr 17. After this action, Sherman George E Jr now owns 1,127,762 shares of GameStop Corp., valued at $112,910 using the latest closing price.

Bell James A, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of GameStop Corp., purchase 4,500 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Bell James A is holding 242,596 shares at $22,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +0.71 for the present operating margin
  • +29.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for GameStop Corp. stands at -7.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.57. Equity return is now at value -67.30, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on GameStop Corp. (GME), the company’s capital structure generated 194.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.03. Total debt to assets is 42.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Quick Links