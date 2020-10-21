Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Phreesia Inc. (PHR)

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) went up by 13.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.85. The company’s stock price has collected -1.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Phreesia Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Phreesia Inc. (NYSE :PHR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Phreesia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.00, which is -$2.01 below the current price. PHR currently public float of 35.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHR was 402.93K shares.

PHR’s Market Performance

PHR stocks went down by -1.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.99% and a quarterly performance of 13.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for Phreesia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.68% for PHR stocks with a simple moving average of 31.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $35 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to PHR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on May 15th of the current year.

PHR Trading at 20.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +25.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR rose by +11.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.82. In addition, Phreesia Inc. saw 22.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Altier Thomas, who sale 6,779 shares at the price of $32.13 back on Oct 12. After this action, Altier Thomas now owns 160,491 shares of Phreesia Inc., valued at $217,779 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Evan, the Chief Operating Officer of Phreesia Inc., sale 14,774 shares at $30.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Roberts Evan is holding 686,525 shares at $456,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.26 for the present operating margin

+51.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc. stands at -16.26. The total capital return value is set at -19.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.20. Equity return is now at value -18.50, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Phreesia Inc. (PHR), the company’s capital structure generated 23.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.98. Total debt to assets is 15.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.