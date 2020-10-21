IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) went up by 5.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $171.88. The company’s stock price has collected 4.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 20 hours ago that IQVIA Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance and Provides 2021 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE :IQV) Right Now?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 260.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IQV is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $192.47, which is $11.06 above the current price. IQV currently public float of 189.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IQV was 999.61K shares.

IQV’s Market Performance

IQV stocks went up by 4.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.60% and a quarterly performance of 5.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for IQVIA Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.66% for IQV stocks with a simple moving average of 18.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQV stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for IQV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for IQV in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $150 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IQV reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for IQV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to IQV, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

IQV Trading at 8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQV rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.69. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc. saw 12.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IQV starting from BOUSBIB ARI, who sale 69,120 shares at the price of $170.00 back on Oct 12. After this action, BOUSBIB ARI now owns 652,035 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc., valued at $11,750,400 using the latest closing price.

BOUSBIB ARI, the See Remarks of IQVIA Holdings Inc., sale 46,080 shares at $164.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that BOUSBIB ARI is holding 652,035 shares at $7,573,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IQV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.73 for the present operating margin

+23.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for IQVIA Holdings Inc. stands at +1.72. The total capital return value is set at 4.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV), the company’s capital structure generated 203.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.01. Total debt to assets is 52.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 198.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.