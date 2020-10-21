Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

by Denise Gardner

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) went up by 0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $210.95. The company’s stock price has collected 1.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Union Pacific Chief Operating Officer Jim Vena moving to Senior Advisor Role, Effective Jan. 1, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE :UNP) Right Now?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNP is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Union Pacific Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $214.73, which is $5.66 above the current price. UNP currently public float of 677.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNP was 2.53M shares.

UNP’s Market Performance

UNP stocks went up by 1.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.59% and a quarterly performance of 15.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Union Pacific Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.80% for UNP stocks with a simple moving average of 19.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $220 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNP reach a price target of $181, previously predicting the price at $156. The rating they have provided for UNP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to UNP, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on April 24th of the current year.

UNP Trading at 5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.62. In addition, Union Pacific Corporation saw 14.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Whited Elizabeth F, who sale 5,376 shares at the price of $195.51 back on Sep 11. After this action, Whited Elizabeth F now owns 62,558 shares of Union Pacific Corporation, valued at $1,051,062 using the latest closing price.

Hamann Jennifer L, the EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Union Pacific Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $195.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Hamann Jennifer L is holding 73,648 shares at $195,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 8.90 for asset returns.

