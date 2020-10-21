Here’s Our Rant About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went up by 1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock price has collected 1.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/20 that Southwestern Energy Schedules Third Quarter Conference Call for October 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE :SWN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWN is at 1.72.

SWN currently public float of 537.88M and currently shorts hold a 12.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWN was 16.45M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

SWN stocks went up by 1.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.32% and a quarterly performance of 15.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.49% for Southwestern Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.87% for SWN stocks with a simple moving average of 17.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SWN, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on August 13th of the current year.

SWN Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +13.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 18.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Equity return is now at value -101.90, with -39.20 for asset returns.