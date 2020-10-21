Search
Here’s Our Rant About Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

by Denise Gardner

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.32. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results; Provides Update for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LW) Right Now?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LW is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.86, which is $3.51 above the current price. LW currently public float of 145.48M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LW was 1.03M shares.

LW’s Market Performance

LW stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.58% and a quarterly performance of 5.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.12% for LW stocks with a simple moving average of 5.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LW reach a price target of $96. The rating they have provided for LW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to LW, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

LW Trading at 9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +12.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.89. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. saw -16.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from NIBLOCK ROBERT A, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $59.70 back on Jul 30. After this action, NIBLOCK ROBERT A now owns 4,320 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., valued at $149,250 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael Jared, the Senior Vice President of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $91.22 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21, which means that Smith Michael Jared is holding 59,505 shares at $501,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Equity return is now at value 130.10, with 8.60 for asset returns.

