Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Just Got Our Attention

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) went up by 3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.90. The company’s stock price has collected -6.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Releasereported on 09/30/20 that Delek US Holdings to Host Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on November 5

Is It Worth Investing in Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DK is at 2.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.82, which is $6.45 above the current price. DK currently public float of 71.82M and currently shorts hold a 8.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DK was 1.35M shares.

DK’s Market Performance

DK stocks went down by -6.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.02% and a quarterly performance of -42.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.25% for Delek US Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.21% for DK stocks with a simple moving average of -43.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Sector Underperform.” The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $14 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2020.

Tudor Pickering, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DK reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for DK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 09th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to DK, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

DK Trading at -21.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK fell by -6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.34. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc. saw -68.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from ICAHN CARL C, who purchase 270,000 shares at the price of $11.39 back on Mar 19. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 10,539,880 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc., valued at $3,075,300 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner of Delek US Holdings Inc., purchase 839,400 shares at $10.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that ICAHN CARL C is holding 10,269,880 shares at $8,746,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.