Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) went down by -3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.10. The company’s stock price has collected -5.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that Ironwood to Discontinue IW-3718 Development Program Following Results from Planned Efficacy Assessment

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :IRWD) Right Now?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRWD is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.50, which is $0.98 above the current price. IRWD currently public float of 155.33M and currently shorts hold a 13.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRWD was 2.05M shares.

IRWD’s Market Performance

IRWD stocks went down by -5.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.86% and a quarterly performance of -3.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.33% for IRWD stocks with a simple moving average of -9.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRWD reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for IRWD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2020.

IRWD Trading at -4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD fell by -5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.74. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -28.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from MacDonald Kelly, who sale 22,714 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Oct 08. After this action, MacDonald Kelly now owns 95,838 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $238,497 using the latest closing price.

McHugh Julie, the Director of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 7,950 shares at $9.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that McHugh Julie is holding 123,107 shares at $77,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.32 for the present operating margin

+93.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 42.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.26. Equity return is now at value -109.40, with 24.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.50.