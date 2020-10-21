Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)?

by Ethane Eddington

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.97. The company’s stock price has collected -2.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/20 that Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE :HR) Right Now?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HR is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.33, which is $1.75 above the current price. HR currently public float of 134.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HR was 899.31K shares.

HR’s Market Performance

HR stocks went down by -2.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.91% and a quarterly performance of 2.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.67% for HR stocks with a simple moving average of -4.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HR stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for HR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HR in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $33 based on the research report published on September 18th of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HR reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for HR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to HR, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 31st of the current year.

HR Trading at 1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.04. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated saw -11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from Braman Edward Hall, who purchase 1,700 shares at the price of $28.00 back on Aug 21. After this action, Braman Edward Hall now owns 15,776 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, valued at $47,597 using the latest closing price.

Braman Edward Hall, the Director of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, purchase 300 shares at $27.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Braman Edward Hall is holding 14,076 shares at $8,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 3.00 for asset returns.

