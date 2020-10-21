Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/16/20 that CROWN CASTLE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Crown Castle International Corp. – CCI

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE :CCI) Right Now?

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 95.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCI is at 0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $176.31, which is $12.17 above the current price. CCI currently public float of 417.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCI was 1.80M shares.

CCI’s Market Performance

CCI stocks went down by -1.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.37% and a quarterly performance of -2.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.23% for CCI stocks with a simple moving average of 3.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $170 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCI reach a price target of $197. The rating they have provided for CCI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to CCI, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on June 05th of the current year.

CCI Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.07. In addition, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) saw 15.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Young James D, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $163.10 back on Aug 24. After this action, Young James D now owns 192,679 shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), valued at $978,600 using the latest closing price.

Collins Robert Sean, the Vice President and Controller of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), sale 2,000 shares at $164.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Collins Robert Sean is holding 2,634 shares at $328,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.94 for the present operating margin

+38.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stands at +15.09. The total capital return value is set at 2.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.75. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 228.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.53. Total debt to assets is 62.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.