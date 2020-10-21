Can ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Remain Competitive?

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.99. The company’s stock price has collected -5.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 21 hours ago that ManpowerGroup Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE :MAN) Right Now?

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAN is at 1.98.

MAN currently public float of 57.69M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAN was 504.01K shares.

MAN’s Market Performance

MAN stocks went down by -5.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.26% and a quarterly performance of -3.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for ManpowerGroup Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.80% for MAN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $90 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAN reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for MAN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to MAN, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on May 21st of the current year.

MAN Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAN fell by -5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.21. In addition, ManpowerGroup Inc. saw -27.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAN starting from SWAN MARA E, who sale 2,530 shares at the price of $95.71 back on Feb 06. After this action, SWAN MARA E now owns 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup Inc., valued at $242,146 using the latest closing price.

Boswell Gina, the Director of ManpowerGroup Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $94.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Boswell Gina is holding 7,141 shares at $472,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAN

Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 2.50 for asset returns.