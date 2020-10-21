Search
Can GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Remain Competitive?

by Daisy Galbraith

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.22. The company’s stock price has collected -5.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/19/20 that GoodRx stock falls as more than half of Wall Street’s analysts don’t recommend buying

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDRX) Right Now?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 209.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for GoodRx Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.69. GDRX currently public float of 42.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDRX was 3.96M shares.

GDRX’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.11% for GDRX stocks with a simple moving average of -7.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $64 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDRX reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for GDRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to GDRX, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 19th of the current year.

GDRX Trading at -7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.62% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX fell by -5.91%. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw -2.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +36.54 for the present operating margin
  • +92.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stands at +10.93. The total capital return value is set at 43.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Quick Links