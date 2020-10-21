Can GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) Remain Competitive?

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected -1.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE :GGN) Right Now?

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.44 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of GGN was 1.19M shares.

GGN’s Market Performance

GGN stocks went down by -1.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.70% and a quarterly performance of -4.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.48% for GGN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.76% for the last 200 days.

GGN Trading at -2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGN fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust saw -21.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.