Search
Home Business
Business

Can Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Remain Competitive?

by Denise Gardner

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.18. The company’s stock price has collected -25.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/09/20 that Camber Energy, Inc. Provides Update on Planned Merger With Viking Energy Group, Inc. and Addresses Unusual Trading Volume

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX :CEI) Right Now?

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEI is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Camber Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $781250.00. CEI currently public float of 19.68M and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEI was 7.78M shares.

CEI’s Market Performance

CEI stocks went down by -25.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 74.95% and a quarterly performance of -19.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.86% for Camber Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.33% for CEI stocks with a simple moving average of -28.49% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at 30.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares surge +90.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI fell by -17.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8266. In addition, Camber Energy Inc. saw -55.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1214.36 for the present operating margin
  • -25.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy Inc. stands at -971.07. The total capital return value is set at -69.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.89.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Previous articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Riot Blockchain Inc.? (RIOT)
Next articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of PNM Resources Inc. (PNM), Here is What We Found

Related Articles

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Yext Inc.? (YEXT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.41. The company’s stock...
Companies

Is The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.20....

Latest Posts

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Yext Inc.? (YEXT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.41. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.20....
View Post
Business

Why Alcoa Corporation (AA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.47. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) went up by 3.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.88. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.41. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) went up by 4.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.37. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) went down by -3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.91. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Denise Gardner - 0
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.25....
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels iRobot Corporation (IRBT) After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) went up by 5.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.82. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Why Alcoa Corporation (AA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.47. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) went up by 3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.58. The...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) went up by 2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) went down by -1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.04. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Olin Corporation (OLN), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.82. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.20....
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)

Nicola Day - 0
Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) went up by 6.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.65. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) went down by -7.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.39. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Box Inc. (BOX) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) went down by -2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.09. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) went up by 1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.57. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links