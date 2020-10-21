Search
Buy or Sell Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Denise Gardner

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s stock price has collected 12.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/14/20 that Stocks Stall With Earnings in Focus

Is It Worth Investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ :BBBY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBBY is at 2.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.42, which is -$4.7 below the current price. BBBY currently public float of 118.66M and currently shorts hold a 57.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBBY was 10.13M shares.

BBBY’s Market Performance

BBBY stocks went up by 12.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 101.94% and a quarterly performance of 149.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.05% for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.38% for BBBY stocks with a simple moving average of 132.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBBY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBBY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BBBY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $23 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBBY reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for BBBY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 24th, 2020.

BBBY Trading at 66.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +79.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBBY rose by +12.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.87. In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. saw 44.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBBY starting from GOVE SUE, who purchase 34,000 shares at the price of $7.89 back on Jul 13. After this action, GOVE SUE now owns 42,342 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., valued at $268,260 using the latest closing price.

Yerger Ann, the Director of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $8.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Yerger Ann is holding 17,371 shares at $49,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -0.77 for the present operating margin
  • +31.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stands at -5.50. The total capital return value is set at -1.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.31. Equity return is now at value -11.10, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), the company’s capital structure generated 219.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.70. Total debt to assets is 49.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Quick Links