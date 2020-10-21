Search
Buy or Sell Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Nicola Day

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price has collected -7.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Agenus to Report Third Quarter Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ :AGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGEN is at 2.08.

AGEN currently public float of 152.85M and currently shorts hold a 15.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGEN was 2.77M shares.

AGEN’s Market Performance

AGEN stocks went down by -7.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.54% and a quarterly performance of 17.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.44% for Agenus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.19% for AGEN stocks with a simple moving average of 19.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $6 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to AGEN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

AGEN Trading at -2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN fell by -7.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, Agenus Inc. saw 1.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGEN starting from INCYTE CORP, who sale 141,920 shares at the price of $3.66 back on Jun 17. After this action, INCYTE CORP now owns 16,972,968 shares of Agenus Inc., valued at $518,831 using the latest closing price.

INCYTE CORP, the 10% Owner of Agenus Inc., sale 72,080 shares at $3.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that INCYTE CORP is holding 17,114,888 shares at $264,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -340.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Agenus Inc. stands at -434.14. Equity return is now at value 80.00, with -96.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Quick Links