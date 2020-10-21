A Lesson to Learn: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) went down by -8.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.26. The company’s stock price has collected -21.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Its Investigational New Drug Application for AR-15512 (TRPM8 Agonist) Eye Drop for Dry Eye Disease

Is It Worth Investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AERI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AERI is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.58. AERI currently public float of 45.52M and currently shorts hold a 19.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AERI was 698.83K shares.

AERI’s Market Performance

AERI stocks went down by -21.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.18% and a quarterly performance of -31.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.45% for AERI stocks with a simple moving average of -39.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AERI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AERI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AERI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AERI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for AERI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AERI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on August 07th of the current year.

AERI Trading at -21.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares sank -24.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AERI fell by -21.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.46. In addition, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -62.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AERI starting from Cagle Gerald D., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $15.27 back on May 08. After this action, Cagle Gerald D. now owns 16,550 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $76,350 using the latest closing price.

Foresite Capital Management II, the 10% Owner of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,000,000 shares at $17.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Foresite Capital Management II is holding 1,229,633 shares at $17,070,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-268.27 for the present operating margin

+89.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -285.57. The total capital return value is set at -62.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.03. Equity return is now at value -136.10, with -46.70 for asset returns.

Based on Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI), the company’s capital structure generated 123.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.27. Total debt to assets is 45.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.