WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Denise Gardner

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) went down by -1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.43. The company’s stock price has collected -11.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/17/20 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating the Following Companies; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MOBL, CIT, WPX

Is It Worth Investing in WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE :WPX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WPX is at 3.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for WPX Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.62. WPX currently public float of 400.89M and currently shorts hold a 7.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WPX was 9.34M shares.

WPX’s Market Performance

WPX stocks went down by -11.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.44% and a quarterly performance of -26.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.02% for WPX Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.78% for WPX stocks with a simple moving average of -32.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for WPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to WPX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

WPX Trading at -14.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPX fell by -11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, WPX Energy Inc. saw -67.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPX starting from HERDMAN ROBERT, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $3.37 back on Mar 13. After this action, HERDMAN ROBERT now owns 52,807 shares of WPX Energy Inc., valued at $117,950 using the latest closing price.

Gaspar Clay M, the President and COO of WPX Energy Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $3.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Gaspar Clay M is holding 951,621 shares at $95,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.01 for the present operating margin
  • +28.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for WPX Energy Inc. stands at +10.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -8.60 for asset returns.

Based on WPX Energy Inc. (WPX), the company’s capital structure generated 50.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.53. Total debt to assets is 25.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 47.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

