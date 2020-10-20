Search
Why Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Daisy Galbraith

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) went down by -2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $168.96. The company’s stock price has collected -5.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/14/20 that Pandemic Pets Push Industry Stocks to Pricey Valuations

Is It Worth Investing in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE :ZTS) Right Now?

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZTS is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Zoetis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.47, which is $14.8 above the current price. ZTS currently public float of 474.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZTS was 1.55M shares.

ZTS’s Market Performance

ZTS stocks went down by -5.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.55% and a quarterly performance of 10.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Zoetis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.69% for ZTS stocks with a simple moving average of 14.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTS stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for ZTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZTS in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $191 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2020.

ZTS Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTS fell by -5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.70. In addition, Zoetis Inc. saw 20.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZTS starting from Trawicki Roman, who sale 5,501 shares at the price of $166.03 back on Oct 01. After this action, Trawicki Roman now owns 0 shares of Zoetis Inc., valued at $913,353 using the latest closing price.

Chen Heidi C., the Executive Vice President of Zoetis Inc., sale 1,179 shares at $166.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Chen Heidi C. is holding 16,335 shares at $195,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +32.24 for the present operating margin
  • +65.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoetis Inc. stands at +23.96. The total capital return value is set at 22.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.19. Equity return is now at value 58.20, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), the company’s capital structure generated 245.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.05. Total debt to assets is 57.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 664.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Quick Links