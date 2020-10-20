Search
Home Business
Business

Why Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) Is in Such attractive Condition

by Denise Gardner

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s stock price has collected -0.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/20 that Blackstone-Backed Lender Is Set for IPO

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :RPLA) Right Now?

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 105.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Replay Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RPLA currently public float of 21.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPLA was 73.72K shares.

RPLA’s Market Performance

RPLA stocks went down by -0.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.49% and a quarterly performance of -3.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.68% for Replay Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.48% for RPLA stocks with a simple moving average of 0.80% for the last 200 days.

RPLA Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares sank -0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPLA fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.19. In addition, Replay Acquisition Corp. saw 1.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RPLA

The total capital return value is set at -0.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.31.

Previous articleA Lesson to Learn: GoHealth Inc. (GOCO)
Next articleThe AES Corporation (AES) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Related Articles

Business

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.83. The company’s stock price...
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.83. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
8x8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.57. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

The Chart for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.83. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
8x8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links