Why BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Is in Such Horrid Condition

by Daisy Galbraith

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) went up by 45.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.73. The company’s stock price has collected 43.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Sale of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. to Endo International Plc

Is It Worth Investing in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ :BSTC) Right Now?

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSTC is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.00, which is $11.31 above the current price. BSTC currently public float of 5.76M and currently shorts hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSTC was 31.91K shares.

BSTC’s Market Performance

BSTC stocks went up by 43.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.17% and a quarterly performance of 36.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.35% for BSTC stocks with a simple moving average of 50.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSTC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BSTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSTC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $100 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSTC reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for BSTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to BSTC, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

BSTC Trading at 48.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 27.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +65.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSTC rose by +43.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.12. In addition, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. saw 55.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +74.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. stands at +64.08. The total capital return value is set at 25.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.02. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Based on BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.19. Total debt to assets is 0.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 76.82.

