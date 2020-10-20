Search
Why Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Melissa Arnold

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) went down by -36.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.14. The company’s stock price has collected -7.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :BXRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Baudax Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.67. BXRX currently public float of 14.45M and currently shorts hold a 11.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BXRX was 411.12K shares.

BXRX’s Market Performance

BXRX stocks went down by -7.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.48% and a quarterly performance of -22.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.12% for Baudax Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.19% for BXRX stocks with a simple moving average of -61.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXRX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BXRX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BXRX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $13 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2020.

BXRX Trading at -43.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -48.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXRX fell by -37.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Baudax Bio Inc. saw -61.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXRX starting from CHURCHILL WINSTON J, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Mar 26. After this action, CHURCHILL WINSTON J now owns 6,500 shares of Baudax Bio Inc., valued at $14,820 using the latest closing price.

CHURCHILL WINSTON J, the Director of Baudax Bio Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26, which means that CHURCHILL WINSTON J is holding 52,782 shares at $61,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXRX

Equity return is now at value 239.80, with -147.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Quick Links