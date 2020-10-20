Search
Why Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Denise Gardner

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) went down by -1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.28. The company’s stock price has collected -5.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in Patients With Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Is It Worth Investing in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ :APTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Aptinyx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.29. APTX currently public float of 39.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APTX was 191.97K shares.

APTX’s Market Performance

APTX stocks went down by -5.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.48% and a quarterly performance of -16.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.11% for Aptinyx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.29% for APTX stocks with a simple moving average of 4.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTX stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for APTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APTX in the upcoming period, according to SunTrust is $15 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to APTX, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

APTX Trading at 3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTX fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Aptinyx Inc. saw 7.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTX starting from Sherman Rachel E., who purchase 2,174 shares at the price of $4.79 back on Jan 22. After this action, Sherman Rachel E. now owns 2,174 shares of Aptinyx Inc., valued at $10,413 using the latest closing price.

Koppel Adam, the Director of Aptinyx Inc., purchase 3,333,333 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that Koppel Adam is holding 5,558,425 shares at $9,999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1624.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aptinyx Inc. stands at -1564.73. The total capital return value is set at -47.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.81. Equity return is now at value -49.20, with -46.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.47.

Quick Links