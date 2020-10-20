Search
Why American Well Corporation (AMWL) Is in Such Horrid Condition

by Nicola Day

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) went down by -1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.80. The company’s stock price has collected 0.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/20 that Teladoc Sues Rival Over Hospital Robot Patents

Is It Worth Investing in American Well Corporation (NYSE :AMWL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for American Well Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.14, which is $3.62 above the current price. AMWL currently public float of 133.46M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMWL was 4.81M shares.

AMWL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.81% for American Well Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.79% for AMWL stocks with a simple moving average of 14.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMWL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMWL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMWL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $29 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMWL reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for AMWL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AMWL, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

AMWL Trading at 14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +52.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL rose by +0.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.81. In addition, American Well Corporation saw 51.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -62.62 for the present operating margin
  • +41.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Well Corporation stands at -58.57. The total capital return value is set at -24.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.92.

Based on American Well Corporation (AMWL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.70.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

