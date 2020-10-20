Search
We Analyzed the Future Direction of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), Here is What We Found

by Ethane Eddington

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.44. The company’s stock price has collected 7.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that CymaBay Therapeutics to Present Data from its Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with NASH at The Liver Meeting(R) 2020

Is It Worth Investing in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CBAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBAY is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.73, which is $4.27 above the current price. CBAY currently public float of 64.17M and currently shorts hold a 9.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBAY was 3.64M shares.

CBAY’s Market Performance

CBAY stocks went up by 7.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.25% and a quarterly performance of 130.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.31% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.78% for CBAY stocks with a simple moving average of 135.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $13 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBAY reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for CBAY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 31st, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CBAY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

CBAY Trading at 26.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +31.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +336.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.34. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 331.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

The total capital return value is set at -57.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.35. Equity return is now at value -43.00, with -39.60 for asset returns.

Based on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.14. Total debt to assets is 1.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.51.

Quick Links